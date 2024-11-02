Robert Paul Lowry Buys 32,895 Shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Paul Lowry bought 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,502 shares in the company, valued at $111,723.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Unusual Machines Stock Down 2.1 %

UMAC opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Unusual Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

