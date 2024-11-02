On October 30, 2024, Security Federal Corporation, a company headquartered in South Carolina, filed its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The report, detailed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, includes essential financial updates for investors and stakeholders.

According to the filing, Security Federal Corporation provided a copy of the earnings release as Exhibit 99.1, which is incorporated in the filing. Additionally, the document includes an interactive data file (Cover Page Interactive Data File) as Exhibit 104, embedded within the Inline XBRL document, for reference and verification purposes.

Darrell Rains, the Chief Financial Officer of Security Federal Corporation, signed the report on behalf of the company as of October 30, 2024. The filing aims to keep investors informed about the company’s financial performance and strategic direction during the specified period.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

