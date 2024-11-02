Stevens Capital Partners Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

