U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the October 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ USEG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 71,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.