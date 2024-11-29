Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

CGIB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 1,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

