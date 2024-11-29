Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 237.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CHKR traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 24,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,101. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

