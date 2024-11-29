Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 84.4%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,989,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 1,078,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CICOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 132,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

