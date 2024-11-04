PDS Planning Inc Sells 144 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 11.4% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,172,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,952,000 after buying an additional 71,279 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 987,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

