Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 26,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.90. The stock has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,777.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

