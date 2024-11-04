Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

PFE stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

