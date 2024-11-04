Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $252.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.