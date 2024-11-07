Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 46,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,717,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Auddia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.
