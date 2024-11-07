Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
Dacotah Banks Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.38.
Dacotah Banks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Dacotah Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.
About Dacotah Banks
Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.
