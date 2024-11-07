Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 130,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 198,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.