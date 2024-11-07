Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 130,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 198,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
