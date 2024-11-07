Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.14. 57,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 142,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Cybin Trading Up 14.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

