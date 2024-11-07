Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3292 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWMY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $63.60.

About Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. IWMY, an actively managed ETF, uses an options selling strategy to attempt to provide capped enhanced daily income to the value of the Russell 2000 Index.

