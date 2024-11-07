VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UBND stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,213. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

