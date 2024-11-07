VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UBND stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,213. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.