VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0406 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. 3,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,653. The firm has a market cap of $451.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $71.90.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.