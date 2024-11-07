VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0406 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. 3,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,653. The firm has a market cap of $451.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

