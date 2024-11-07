Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

HBCP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 33,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $398.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

