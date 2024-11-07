VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Get VSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSE

VSE Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at VSE

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $114.42. 186,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,760. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. VSE has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $116.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07.

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,343,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.