Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 286,503 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,503 shares during the quarter. Delek US accounts for approximately 1.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of Delek US worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 1.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,949 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 0.5% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 691.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 465,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.15. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

