Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

