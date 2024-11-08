1,548 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

