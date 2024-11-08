Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
