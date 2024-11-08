Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,635 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Urban Outfitters worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 154,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,050. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

