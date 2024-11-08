Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 20,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $365,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,171.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 20,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $365,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,171.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,377 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,203.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,411 shares of company stock worth $1,333,020. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Earnings History for Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

