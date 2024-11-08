iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 2374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

