Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 5,512 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,512 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.