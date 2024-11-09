Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $293,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 261,157 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 78.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 180,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 408,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

