Field & Main Bank Purchases 84 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after buying an additional 322,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

UNP stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day moving average is $238.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

