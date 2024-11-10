MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0201 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MIN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

