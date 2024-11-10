Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,949,000 after buying an additional 4,626,268 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $120,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,077,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,561,203.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,146.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,077,560 shares in the company, valued at $47,561,203.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,682 shares of company stock worth $1,107,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

