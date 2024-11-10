DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.92 million. DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

DNOW Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.45. DNOW has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Get DNOW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.