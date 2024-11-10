Catizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $120.57 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $120.57 million and $197.05 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,805,770 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 279,805,770 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.45223581 USD and is up 15.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $264,546,777.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

