Field & Main Bank Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $225.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $228.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.