The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.87.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.