Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn Sells 4,242 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $75,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 755,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,842.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36.

LYFT opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.13, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

