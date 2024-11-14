Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stake Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,923,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,064,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,043 over the last three months. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.47. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.