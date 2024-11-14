Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

