Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3397 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

QQQY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,531. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

Featured Articles

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

