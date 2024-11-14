RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,579. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.