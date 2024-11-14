MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.52. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 560 shares traded.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

