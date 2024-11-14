Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thales Stock Down 2.9 %

THLLY stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,651. Thales has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

