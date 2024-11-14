UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 9,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,490. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
