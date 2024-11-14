GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,025 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of EZCORP worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in EZCORP by 44.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 59.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 82,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. Stephens started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

EZCORP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.85 on Thursday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $648.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.