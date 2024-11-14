MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $230.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $156.98 and a one year high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

