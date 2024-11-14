Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) versus Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Head-To-Head Survey

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Centerra Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 6.50 -$134.73 million ($1.81) -0.85 Centerra Gold $1.09 billion 1.14 -$81.28 million $0.48 12.33

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.28% -8.40% Centerra Gold 8.31% 10.34% 7.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centerra Gold 0 2 3 0 2.60

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.81%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Osisko Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

