Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 47475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.30 million during the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

