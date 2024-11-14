VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 405,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.