VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 45.5% in October

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 10,376,390.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,403 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $169.31 on Thursday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $148.52 and a 52 week high of $183.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.08.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.